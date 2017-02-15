FROM THE EDITOR
Editor’s Letter | Melissa L. Caldwell
FOOD STUFFS: MATERIALITIES, MEANINGS, AND EMBODIED ENCOUNTERS
Introducing a Special Issue on Food Stuffs: Materialities, Meanings, and Embodied Encounters | Emma-Jayne Abbots
research briefs
The Shocking Materialities and Temporalities of Agri-capitalism | Benjamin Coles
Chewing the Fat: “Unpacking” Distasteful Encounters | Suzanne Hocknell
research essays
The Hummus Wars Revisited: Israeli-Arab Food Politics and Gastromediation | Nir Avieli
The Market as Mediator: The Corporate Creation of Portuguese Wine | Nuno Domingos
To Love Sugar One Does Not Have to Eat It | Jon Holtzman
Food, Bodies and the “Stuff ” of (Not) Eating in Anorexia | Anna Lavis
Alternative Proteins and the (Non)stuff of “Meat” | Alexandra Sexton
Kitchenalia in Bronze Age Cyprus | Louise Steel
Past Food for Thought: The Potential of Archaeology | Philipp Stockhammer
visual essay
The Waste Basket? Trailing Expired Food in Japan’s Konbini | Gavin H Whitelaw
CREATIVE REFLECTION
The Art of Competitive Eating | Adrienne Rose Johnson
REVIEWS
Art and Appetite: American Painting, Culture, and Cuisine
By Judith A. Barter, Reviewed by Margaretta M. Lovell
Religion, Food, and Eating in North America
Edited by Benjamin E. Zeller, Marie W. Dallam, Reid L. Neilson, and Nora L. Rubel, Reviewed by David M. Freidenreich
The Psychology of Overeating: Food and the Culture of Consumerism
By Kima Cargill, Reviewed by Emma McDonell
BOOKS AND FILMS RECEIVED
