Issues | Volume 16 Number 3

Fall 2016

FROM THE EDITOR
Editor’s Letter | Melissa L. Caldwell

FOOD STUFFS: MATERIALITIES, MEANINGS, AND EMBODIED ENCOUNTERS
Introducing a Special Issue on Food Stuffs: Materialities, Meanings, and Embodied Encounters | Emma-Jayne Abbots

research briefs
The Shocking Materialities and Temporalities of Agri-capitalism | Benjamin Coles

Chewing the Fat: “Unpacking” Distasteful Encounters | Suzanne Hocknell

research essays
The Hummus Wars Revisited: Israeli-Arab Food Politics and Gastromediation | Nir Avieli

The Market as Mediator: The Corporate Creation of Portuguese Wine | Nuno Domingos

To Love Sugar One Does Not Have to Eat It | Jon Holtzman

Food, Bodies and the “Stuff ” of (Not) Eating in Anorexia | Anna Lavis

Alternative Proteins and the (Non)stuff of “Meat” | Alexandra Sexton

Kitchenalia in Bronze Age Cyprus | Louise Steel

Past Food for Thought: The Potential of Archaeology | Philipp Stockhammer

visual essay
The Waste Basket? Trailing Expired Food in Japan’s Konbini | Gavin H Whitelaw

CREATIVE REFLECTION
The Art of Competitive Eating | Adrienne Rose Johnson

REVIEWS
Art and Appetite: American Painting, Culture, and Cuisine
By Judith A. Barter, Reviewed by Margaretta M. Lovell

Religion, Food, and Eating in North America
Edited by Benjamin E. Zeller, Marie W. Dallam, Reid L. Neilson, and Nora L. Rubel, Reviewed by David M. Freidenreich

The Psychology of Overeating: Food and the Culture of Consumerism
By Kima Cargill, Reviewed by Emma McDonell

BOOKS AND FILMS RECEIVED

