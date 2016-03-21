Spring 2016

FROM THE EDITOR
Editor’s Letter | Melissa L. Caldwell
RESEARCH BRIEFS
Banking on Wild Relatives to Feed the World | Maywa Montenegro
RESCUING TASTE FROM THE NATION: OCEANS, BORDERS, AND CULINARY FLOWS
Introducing a Special Issue on Rescuing Taste from the Nation: Oceans, Borders, and Culinary Flows | Cecilia Leong-Salobir, Krishnendu Ray, and Jaclyn Rohe
Love in a Hot Climate: Foodscapes of Trade, Travel, War, and Intimacy | Jean Duruz
“Tastes Like Horse Piss”: Asian Encounters with European Beer | Jeffrey M. Pilcher
Feeding the Girmitiya: Food and Drink on Indentured Ships to the Sugar Colonies | Ashutosh Kumar
A Foreign Infusion: The Forgotten Legacy of Japanese Chadō on Modern Chinese Tea Arts | Lawrence Zhang
Culinary Work at the Crossroads in Istanbul | Zafer Yenal and Michael Kubiena
The Flow of Turtle Soup from the Caribbean via Europe to Canton, and Its Modern American Fate | May-bo Ching
Epilogue | Prasenjit Duara
CREATIVE REFLECTIONS
The Knife and the Sharpener | Andrew Simmons
Dated, Labeled, and Preserved | Nancy Sommers
REVIEWS
The Slaughter
Directed by Jason B Kohl, Reviewed by Alex Blanchette
Black, White, and Green: Farmers Markets, Race, and the Green Economy
By Alison Hope Alkon, Reviewed by Fa-Tai Shieh
The Donut: History, Recipes, and Lore, from Boston to Berlin
By Michael Krondl, Reviewed by Zenia Malmer
Eating Dangerously: Why the Government Can’t Keep Your Food Safe and How You Can
By Michael Booth and Jennifer Brown, Reviewed by Kai Chen
Writings on the Sober Life: The Art and Grace of Living Long
By Alvise Cornaro, Reviewed by India Aurora Mandelkern
Note-by-Note Cooking: The Future of Food
By Hervé This, Reviewed by Camila Loew
Word of Mouth: What We Talk About When We Talk About Food
By Priscilla Parkhurst Ferguson, Reviewed by Cornelia Gerhardt
The Language of Food: A Linguist Reads the Menu
By Dan Jurafsky, Reviewed by Anna Wexler
JUST DESSERTS
Word Salad Challenge | Richard Wilk
BOOKS RECEIVED
No comments yet.