Summer 2016

FROM THE EDITOR
Editor’s Letter | Melissa L. Caldwell
RESEARCH BRIEFS
Seeding Controversy: Did Israel Invent the Cherry Tomato? | Anna Wexler
For Oompa-Loompas, Orange Was the New Black | Layla Eplett
RESEARCH ESSAYS
Cultivating Community: Black Agrarianism in Cleveland, Ohio | Janet Fiskio, Md Rumi Shammin, and Vel Scott
The Mikoyan Mini-Hamburger, or How the Socialist Realist Novel about the Soviet Meat Industry Was Created | Ronald D LeBlanc
Siopao and Power: The Place of Pork Buns in Manila’s Chinese History | Adrian De Leon
Materializing Memory, Mood, and Agency: The Emotional Geographies of the Modern Kitchen | Angela Meah
Wicked Nutrition: The Controversial Greening of Official Dietary Guidance | Susanne Freidberg
VISUAL ESSAY
Bashir & Bashir | Demet Güzey
CREATIVE REFLECTIONS
My Dead Father’s Raspberry Patch, My Dead Mother’s Piecrust: Understanding Memory as Sense | Lisa Heldke
A Rule of Thumb for Eating with Your Hands | Turna Ray
You Say “Barberyes” and I Say “Barberries” | Sandra Clark Jergensen
REVIEW ESSAYS
Hungering for Heritage: Nostalgia and the Rise of Critical Southern Food Studies | Jennifer Jensen Wallach
Cooking in Modernity’s Crucible: Global Locals, Native Creoles, and Caribbean Food | J Brent Crosson
Response from the Author | Candice Goucher
REVIEWS
Culinary Herbs & Spices of the World
By Ben-Erik van Wyk, Reviewed by Susan Strasser
The Culinary Imagination: From Myth to Modernity
By Sandra M Gilbert, Reviewed by Laura T Di Summa-Knoop
Food Activism: Agency, Democracy and Economy
Edited by Carole Counihan and Valeria Siniscalchi, Reviewed by Elisa Ascione
Cumin, Camels, and Caravans: A Spice Odyssey
By Gary Paul Nabhan, Reviewed by Natalie Rachel Morris
High Society Dinners: Dining in Tsarist Russia
By Yuri Lotman and Jelena Pogosjan, Reviewed by Alison K Smith
Food at Sea: Shipboard Cuisine from Ancient Times to Modern Times
By Simon Spalding, Reviewed by Abigail Carroll
BOOKS AND FILMS RECEIVED
