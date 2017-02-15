Winter 2016

Volume 16 Number 4

FROM THE EDITOR

Editor’s Letter | Melissa L. Caldwell

MEET THE AUTHOR

Food and Imagination: An Interview with Monique Truong | Daniela Fargione

SOAS FOOD STUDIES CENTRE DISTINGUISHED LECTURE

“Let Them Eat Stuffed Peppers”: An Argument of Images on the Role of Food in Understanding Neoliberal Austerity in Greece | David Sutton

RESEARCH BRIEFS

Student Brief: Culinary Zionism | Jacob Bessen

Expo Milano: Capitalist Dreams and Eating Machines | Rebecca Feinberg

RESEARCH ESSAYS

More than Food Porn: Twitter, Transparency, and Food Systems | Michael Pennell

The Politics of Food Anti-Politics | Charlotte Biltekoff

Fostering Multiple Goals in Farm to School | Alexandra Lakind, Lihlani Skipper, and Alfonso Morales

Live and Active Cultures: Gender, Ethnicity, and “Greek” Yogurt in America | Perin Gurel

Gourmet Samurai: Changing Food Gender Norms in Japanese TV | Nancy K. Stalker

VISUAL ESSAYS

Earning Their Keep: Bison Ranching Fights the Battle for Conservation | Kris Heitkamp

The Story of Kashk | Kareh Moraba

CREATIVE REFLECTIONS

In Search of Lard Time | George Fogarasi

Naturally Delectable | Anthony Greenwood

Stuffed Cabbage and History Lessons | Elena Lelia Radulescu

REVIEWS

The Ghana Cookbook

By Fran Osseo-Asare and Barbara Baëta, Reviewed by Naa Baako Ako-Adjei

The Oxford Companion to Food

By Alan Davidson and Edited by Tom Jaine (revised and updated edition), Reviewed by Ken Albala

Chop Suey, USA: The Story of Chinese Food in America

By Yong Chen, Reviewed by Stephanie H Chan

Three Squares: The Invention of the American Meal

By Abigail Carroll, Reviewed by Lauren Renée Moore

Bourbon Empire: The Past and Future of America’s Whiskey

By Reid Mitenbuler, Reviewed by Jen Rose Smith

BOOKS AND FILMS RECEIVED