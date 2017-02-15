Winter 2016

FROM THE EDITOR
Editor’s Letter | Melissa L. Caldwell
MEET THE AUTHOR
Food and Imagination: An Interview with Monique Truong | Daniela Fargione
SOAS FOOD STUDIES CENTRE DISTINGUISHED LECTURE
“Let Them Eat Stuffed Peppers”: An Argument of Images on the Role of Food in Understanding Neoliberal Austerity in Greece | David Sutton
RESEARCH BRIEFS
Student Brief: Culinary Zionism | Jacob Bessen
Expo Milano: Capitalist Dreams and Eating Machines | Rebecca Feinberg
RESEARCH ESSAYS
More than Food Porn: Twitter, Transparency, and Food Systems | Michael Pennell
The Politics of Food Anti-Politics | Charlotte Biltekoff
Fostering Multiple Goals in Farm to School | Alexandra Lakind, Lihlani Skipper, and Alfonso Morales
Live and Active Cultures: Gender, Ethnicity, and “Greek” Yogurt in America | Perin Gurel
Gourmet Samurai: Changing Food Gender Norms in Japanese TV | Nancy K. Stalker
VISUAL ESSAYS
Earning Their Keep: Bison Ranching Fights the Battle for Conservation | Kris Heitkamp
The Story of Kashk | Kareh Moraba
CREATIVE REFLECTIONS
In Search of Lard Time | George Fogarasi
Naturally Delectable | Anthony Greenwood
Stuffed Cabbage and History Lessons | Elena Lelia Radulescu
REVIEWS
The Ghana Cookbook
By Fran Osseo-Asare and Barbara Baëta, Reviewed by Naa Baako Ako-Adjei
The Oxford Companion to Food
By Alan Davidson and Edited by Tom Jaine (revised and updated edition), Reviewed by Ken Albala
Chop Suey, USA: The Story of Chinese Food in America
By Yong Chen, Reviewed by Stephanie H Chan
Three Squares: The Invention of the American Meal
By Abigail Carroll, Reviewed by Lauren Renée Moore
Bourbon Empire: The Past and Future of America’s Whiskey
By Reid Mitenbuler, Reviewed by Jen Rose Smith
BOOKS AND FILMS RECEIVED
