Word Salad Challenge: Answer Key

By on March 14, 2016 in Web Exclusives

Did you take the Word Salad Challenge quiz in the latest issue of Gastronomica? Take the quiz at gcfs.ucpress.edu, then check your answers with the answer key below.

 

Aunt Jemima: Instant Oatmeal, Pepsico, 1889

The Green Giant: Roasted Veggie Tortilla Chips, General Mills, 1928

Duncan Hines: Simple Mornings Wild Maine Blueberry Muffin Mix, Pinnacle Foods, 1952

Betty Crocker: Fruit Gushers, General Mills, 1924

Sonic the Hedgehog: Franco-American Pasta with Cheese (canned), Campbell Soup Co., C.2000

Elsie the Cow: Cremora, Grupo Lala, 1936

Uncle Ben: Rice Time Mexican Chili, Mars Inc., 1943

Kermit the Frog: Lipton Tea, Unilever, 2014

Rastus: Cream of Wheat, B&G Foods Inc., 1893

 

